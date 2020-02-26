Amazon Fab Phone Fest: Redmi Note 8, Samsung Galaxy M30s, more on offer

tech

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 10:01 IST

Amazon India is back with another sale. The company is hosting the Fab Phone Fest on its platform in India between February 26 and February 29. During the course of the sale, Amazon India will offer exciting offers and discounts on the purchase of smartphones and accessories.

The company has announced that it will offer up to 40% off on the purchase of smartphones. In addition to that, Amazon India will offer a 10% instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 on all the transactions made via ICICI Bank credit cards and Kotak Mahindra Bank Credit Cards & EMIs. Additionally, the company is offering a no-cost EMI option on the purchase of select smartphones.

As far as the offers are concerned, Amazon India is offering the Redmi Note 8 series smartphones at an additional off of up to Rs 1,000 on exchange offer. During the sale, the Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available for Rs 13,999, while the Redmi Note 8 will be available for Rs 12,999. This price can be brought down further by availing the exchange offer and paying for the smartphone using the ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra bank credit cards.

Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy M30s, which was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999, will be available for Rs 12,999 during the course of the sale. The Samsung Galaxy M40, which was launched in the country for Rs 19,990, will be available for Rs 16,999.

Apart from offering discounts on the purchase of smartphones, Amazon India is also offering up to 60% off on the purchase of headphones and up to 65% off on the purchase of power banks. While the Realme Buds Wireless in-ear Bluetooth with mic are available for Rs 1,799, the Samsung Original Level U Bluetooth wireless in-ear headphones are available for Rs 2,468 among other things.