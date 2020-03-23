Amazon Fab Phone Fest: Samsung Galaxy M30, Oppo A9, Vivo U20 get massive discount

tech

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 16:52 IST

Amazon is back with another smartphone fest. Amazon India is hosting the Fab Phone Fest on its platform between March 23 and March 26. During this time, the company is offering 10% instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 to Citi Bank credit and debit card owners. In addition to this, the e-retailer is also offering no-cost EMI option and lucrative exchange offers on the purchase of select smartphones.

During the ongoing fest, the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space variant of the Samsung Galaxy M30, which costs Rs 16,490 on the platform, is available for Rs 11,999. Interested buyers can get up to Rs 10,200 off on purchasing the smartphone via exchange offer. In addition to that, there a 5% instant discount available on the purchases made via HSBC cashback cards and a 5% cashback on the purchases made using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit cards for Prime members.

Similarly, the Oppo A9, on the other, which is listed at a price of Rs 16,990 on Amazon India, is available for Rs 11,990 on the platform, while the Vivo U20, which is listed for Rs 12,999, is available for Rs 10,990 on the platform. the smartphones are available at exchange offers wherein interested buyers can get up to Rs 10,200 on exchanging their old smartphones.

Additionally, the newly launched Samsung Galaxy M21 is also available during the ongoing Fab Phone Fest. During the sale, the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the phone is available for Rs 12,999, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is available for Rs 14,999. Interested buyers can get up to Rs 7,450 off on purchasing the phone via exchange offer. Customers will get a 10% instant discount on transactions made via Citi bank credit and debit cards, 5% Instant discount on purchases made via HSBC Cashback card and an 10% instant discount on payments made via HDFC Bank PayZapp card.