Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Discounts, offers on OnePlus 6T, Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Realme U1, and more

Amazon on Tuesday announced Fab Phones Fest online sale with big discounts and offers on top budget and premium smartphones across brands and accessories. The sale will continue till March 7.

The Amazon Fab Phones Fest features 5% instant discount up to Rs 1,500 on purchase of select handsets via HDFC bank Debit & Credit card and EMI. The offer has been extended to exchange offers as well.

Amazon says customers can save up to Rs 9,000 discount by exchanging their old handsets in working condition. The EMI options start at Rs 666. Amazon is also bundling its Total Damage Protection insurance at discounted rates for smartphones up for sale.

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Top smartphone deals

OnePlus 6T will be available for Rs 37,999 for the 6GB and 128GB model with an additional Rs 2,000 extra discount on exchange.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Y2 selfie phone will be available for Rs 7,999, down from the original price of Rs 10,499. Redmi Note 5 will be available for Rs 11,990 along with EMI options starting at Rs 2,000 per month. The smartphone has received a price cut of Rs 5,000 approximately. Xiaomi Redmi 6A will be sold at Rs 6,499.

Samsung’s older Galaxy Note 8 can be availed at Rs 39,999 during the sale. Honor is also offering the 8X at Rs 14,999 along with an exchange offer of Rs 1,000. Vivo V9 Pro and Oppo F9 Pro will be available at Rs 15,990 and Rs 19,990 respectively. Both phones are up for exchange up to Rs 2,000. Apple iPhone X which retails at Rs 91,900 can be bought at Rs 74,999 on Amazon India as part of the sale.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 14:19 IST