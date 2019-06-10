Amazon Fab Phones Fest June Edition: Top deals and offers on smartphones

Amazon Fab Phones Fest June Edition kicks off today. During the four-day sale, all top smartphone brands are offering discounts on their select handsets.

Customers will also get up to 50% discount on mobile phones and accessories. The sale also has exchange offers up to Rs 12,000 on select handsets along with regular no cost EMI options.

Highlights of Amazon Fab Phones Fest

Top budget phones such as Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 and Samsung M20 will also be part of the sale.

Samsung is offering up to 35% on its select handsets. You can get up to 30% discount on select Apple iPhones. Honor is offering big up to 50% discount on it select handsets. Oppo and Vivo are offering up to 40% and 30% discounts respectively.

Samsung Galaxy M30 goes on open sale

Samsung’s Galaxy M30 goes on open sale during Amazon Fab Phones Fest. The smartphone, available online at a starting price of Rs 14,990, comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity U Super AMOLED display. It sports 13MP f1.9 and 5MP depth and 5MP 123degree lens triple rear cameras. On the front it has a 16MP selfie camera. The phone is powered by 5,000mAh battery.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 15:40 IST