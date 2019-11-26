Amazon Fab Phones Fest kicks off with big discounts: Here are top deals

tech

Amazon India on Tuesday announced the launch of ‘Fab Phones Fest’. During the four-day sale, Amazon India will host offers and discounts across smartphone brands including Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi. The latest online sale will feature new smartphone launches such as Vivo U20. Let’s take a look at the top deals and offers from Amazon’s new Fab Phones Fest.

Customers who shop during the Fab Phones Fest will be eligible with for exchange offers up to Rs 8,000 with no cost EMI up to 12 months. They can also avail 5% instant discount on Axis bank credit card EMI, 10% instant discount on Axis bank debit card EMI. HDFC debit card users can get up to 10% cashback as well. Customers will also have the option to bundle total damage protection for their new phones at nominal charges.

As far as deals go, Vivo U20 will go on its first flash sale on November 28 at 12PM. Xiaomi’s latest Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro will be up for flash sale on November 26 and November 27. Xiaomi is also be putting its Redmi Y3, Mi A3, and Redmi 7A smartphones with discounts and offers during the sale.

Those looking to buy new Apple iPhones, Amazon Fab Phones Fest will offer new deals on iPhone 11, iPhone X, and iPhone XR smartphones. This includes HDFC instant bank discounts up to Rs 7,000.

Vivo smartphones will be available with up to Rs 11,000 off and additional up to Rs 1,000 off on exchange. Oppo phones will be available with up to Rs 16,000 off and additional up to Rs 5,000 off on exchange. Honor and Huawei phones will be available with up to Rs 13,000 and up to Rs 30,000 off respectively.

Mobile accessories will start at Rs 99 whereas you can get up to 75% off on Bluetooth and wired headphones. You can buy a new 10,000mAh power bank for Rs 499.

