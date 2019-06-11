Amazon Fab Phones Fest: LG W series is coming soon

LG will launch a new smartphone series in India soon. As part of Amazon’s Fab Phone Fest sale, LG started teasing its new ‘W Series’. LG is yet to announce the launch date for its new smartphone series.

According to the teasers, LG’s W Series will feature a triple-camera setup at the rear. The smartphone will come with a wide-angle lens, bokeh mode, and night mode for low-light photography. LG’s new smartphone will be offered in three colour options of green, black and blue. Teasers also show the smartphones sporting a gradient finish.

LG W Series will feature a dewdrop-styled notch display. Users will have options to customize the notch and even hide it. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by an octa-core 64-bit 12nm chipset clocked at 2.0GHz. LG also assures that it will offer a ‘pocket-worthy price tag’ on its new smartphone series.

While LG is yet to launch its new smartphone series, a new leak has revealed even more details. LG W Series smartphone will pack a 4,000mAh battery and run on MediaTek’s Helio P60 processor. It will house a rear fingerprint sensor. The smartphone will also be equipped with the company’s Boombox Speaker technology.

LG’s new smartphone is expected to compete with the present mid-range budget phones like Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro and Samsung’s Galaxy M30.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 19:02 IST