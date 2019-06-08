Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Offers on OnePlus 6T, Redmi Y3, Galaxy M30 and more

Amazon will soon host a sale on smartphones called ‘Fab Phones Fest’ in India. The four-day sale will take place between June 10 and June 13.

Here, Amazon will offer many smartphones from brands like OnePlus, Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung and Honor with discounts. Amazon’s Fab Phones Fest will also offer no cost EMI options, instant discounts, exchange offers, damage protection and more. This sale will be available only on the Amazon mobile app.

Prior to the sale, Amazon has teased some exciting deals on smartphone giving us a preview on what to expect. OnePlus 6T with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available at Rs 27,999. The 2017 Apple iPhone X which retails for Rs 91,900 will be offered at its lowest price ever. Xiaomi Redmi Y3 and Samsung Galaxy M30 will be available on open sale.

Budget phones like Redmi 6A (2GB+32GB) will be up for sale with Amazon Pay cashback. Galaxy M20 can be purchased at Rs 9,990 with exchange offer. Vivo Y91l will be discounted at Rs 7,990, while Honor 9N will be available at its lowest price ever.

More Xiaomi phones like Mi A2 (4GB+64GB, Redmi Y2 (4GB+64GB) and Redmi 7 will be available with discounts. Honor 10 Lite and Honor 8X are also up for sale with discounts. In the premium smartphone segment, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Vivo Nex, Huawei P30 Pro and Oppo R17 will be available with exchange offers. Smartphones like Nokia 8.1, Honor View 20, Vivo V15 Pro and Oppo F11 Pro will be offered with no cost EMI options.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 17:11 IST