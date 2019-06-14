Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale extended: Top offers, deals on OnePlus 6T, iPhone XR and more

Amazon has extended its ‘Fab Phones Fest’ sale for another day. The four-day sale was earlier scheduled to end on June 13. This sale is now live for one more day till June 14.

The same deals and offers apply to the extended sale. Overall, Axis Bank card holders can avail 5% discount on EMI transactions. Amazon is also offering instant discounts, exchange offers, damage protection and more. Here’s a look at what you can get on the last day of Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale.

OnePlus 6T (8GB+128GB) is discounted at Rs 27,999 from its retail price of Rs 41,999. The 8GB+256GB variant of OnePlus 6T will be available at Rs 31,999 after a discount from Rs 45,999. Apple’s iPhone X which retails at Rs 91,900 is now available at Rs 67,999. iPhone XR is also available with discounts making its sale price Rs 58,999.

Samsung Galaxy M10 can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 7,990. Galaxy M20 is also available with discounts bringing its price down to Rs 9,990. Galaxy M30 which retails at Rs 16,490 is priced at Rs 14,990 during Amazon’s sale. Samsung’s flagship phone, Galaxy S10 is available at Rs 61,900 from its retail price of Rs 71,000.

Xiaomi’s Mi A2 (4GB+64GB) is brought down to Rs 10,999 from Rs 17,499. More Xiaomi phones like Redmi 6 Pro and Redmi 6 are available at Rs 8,999 and Rs 7,499 respectively. Honor 8X and Honor 8C also has its prices slashed to Rs 12,999 and Rs 8,999 respectively.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 16:35 IST