Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: Top deals, offers on OnePlus 7, Samsung Galaxy M30 and more

tech

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 14:36 IST

Amazon just concluded its ‘Great Indian Festival’ sale where tons of products across categories were up for sale. The e-commerce platform has now started another edition of its ‘Fab Phones Fest’ sale which will continue till October 9. This five-day sale will offer discounts on new and existing smartphones and also feature new launches.

Amazon India is also offering no cost EMI options on the smartphones. Additionally, consumers from HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda and Yes Bank can avail 10% discount on the phones during this sale. There are smartphones from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Honor and Xiaomi up for sale with discounts and offers. Here’s a look at the best deals users can grab from Amazon’s latest sale.

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage which retails at Rs 32,999 is available for Rs 29,999. The 8GB+256GB variant of OnePlus 7 also gets a discount bringing its price down from Rs 37,999 to Rs 34,999. OnePlus 7 has a 48MP triple camera setup, Snapdragon 855 processor and a 3,700mAh battery.

B07HGBMJT6

Redmi 7A

Xiaomi’s budget phone Redmi 7A which retails at Rs 6,499 is now available at a sale price of Rs 4,999. Redmi 7A is now one of the cheapest phones to offer 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone also comes with a Snapdragon 439 processor, 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available at Rs 9,999 from its retail price of Rs 11,000. The smartphone has a triple camera setup of 13MP, 5MP and 5MP sensors. It houses a 16MP front camera for selfies. Galaxy M30 also boasts a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Honor 20i

Honor 20i is also part of this sale with a discounted price of Rs 11,999. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs 16,999. It packs a triple rear camera setup, runs Kirin 710F under its hood, and a 3,400mAh battery.

Vivo V15

Vivo V15 launched in India earlier this January at Rs 23,990. The smartphone is now available on Amazon India for a discounted price of Rs 19,990. It has a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera and a triple camera setup at the rear. The smartphone also has a 4,000mAh battery, 6.53-inch bezel-less display and runs on MediaTek P70 SoC.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 14:31 IST