Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Samsung Galaxy M, Apple iPhone 11 and more on offer

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 15:32 IST

Amazon on Thursday announced the launch of “Fab Phones Fest” on its platform. The sale has already begun and will continue till December 23. During the sale, customers will get a range of offers and discounts on smartphones and accessories across brands such as Samsung, Apple, Vivo, Oppo, Huawei, and Honor.

Amazon is offering no cost EMI, exchange offer, free screen replacement (only for December 19 and Prime subscribers), and a special discount on Axis Bank credit card, debit card and EMI transactions.

Apple iPhone XR is available for Rs 45,900 for the 64GB model. The 128GB and 256GB models are available for Rs 50,000 and Rs 64,900 respectively. Apple iPhone 11 Pro is available for a starting price of Rs 99,900 with six months no cost EMI.

Samsung Galaxy M30 is available for Rs 15,999 whereas Samsung Galaxy M40 can be purchased for Rs 16,999. Galaxy M30s is available for Rs 13,999 with six months no cost EMI. You can buy Samsung Galaxy M10s for Rs 8,499.

Vivo’s latest U20-series phones are available for a starting price of Rs 10,990 on Amazon’s Fab Phones Fest. Nokia 4.2 is listed with a price tag of Rs 6,999.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 is available for Rs 19,999 whereas Oppo F11 can be bought for Rs 14,990.

Other top smartphones listed on Amazon Fab Phones Fest are Samsung Galaxy A10s, Honor 8X, Huawei Y9, Honor 20i, Coolpad Cool 5, Xiaomi Redmi Y3 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

