Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Best deals on Samsung, Oppo, Honor and other smartphones

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:29 IST

Amazon is back with another edition of its ‘Fab Phones Fest’. This sale which is currently live will continue for three more days till August 30. Amazon Fab Phones Fest is offering up to 40% off on smartphones and accessories.

Amazon has an exclusive offer for HDFC Bank customers with up to Rs 500 instant discount on credit cards. Consumers can also opt for no cost EMI options, exchange offer and total damage protection. Amazon Fab Phones Fest has discounts and deals on phones from Samsung, Oppo, Honor, and Xiaomi. Here’s a look at the top offers on smartphones.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M30 can be purchased at Rs 13,990 after a 15% discount from its retail price of Rs 16,490. Samsung Galaxy M10 with dual rear cameras is available at Rs 7,990 during this sale. The recently launched Galaxy M40 also gets a discount bringing its price down to Rs 19,990. Samsung’s affordable premium phone, Galaxy A70 is priced at Rs 28,990 during this sale.

Oppo

Oppo K3 which retails at Rs 24,990 can now be purchased at Rs 16,990. Oppo R17 is also part of today’s deal with its sale price Rs 22,990. Oppo R17 packs 8GB of RAM and runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor. Oppo A7’s price has come down to Rs 9,990 during this sale. Oppo F11 Pro (6GB+128GB) also gets a discount making its sale price Rs 21,990.

Honor

Honor 9N budget phone is available at a discounted price of Rs 8,499. Honor 10 Lite with a notched display is available at Rs 8,999 during Amazon Fab Phones Fest. Honor 20i also gets a discount bringing its price down to Rs 12,999. Last year’s Honor Play is available at its lowest price of Rs 12,999. Honor 8X is also selling at its lowest price of Rs 11,999.

Huawei

Huawei’s flagship phones, Mate 20 Pro and P30 Pro are available at discounted prices of Rs 49,990 and Rs 63,990 respectively. Huawei P30 Lite is also available at a discounted price of Rs 17,990. Huawei Y9 budget phone can be purchased at Rs 12,990.

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR which has already seen many discounts can be purchased at Rs 58,999 for the base model. The 128GB variant of iPhone XR is priced at Rs 63,999 during this sale.

