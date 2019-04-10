Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Top offers, deals on OnePlus 6T, iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9

Amazon India on Wednesday announced its upcoming smartphone sale ‘Fab Phones Fest’. The three-day sale on Amazon India will start on April and continue till April 13. Ahead of the sale, Amazon has announced what’s in store for customers and other offers as well.

Amazon India is offering an additional 10% discount for HDFC Bank debit and credit card holders. There will be exchange offers up to Rs 10,000 and EMIs starting at Rs 617 per month. Amazon Prime subscribers can avail extra 10% discount on select products through the Prime app.

All the deals for Amazon India’s Fab Phone Fest will be revealed tonight at 6:00pm. Here are some of the best offers on smartphones.

OnePlus 6T

As OnePlus preps for the launch of OnePlus 7, its predecessor OnePlus 6T will be offered at the lowest price ever. OnePlus 6T (6GB+128GB) which is priced at Rs 37,999 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 34,999. The other variants of OnePlus 6T with 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB will also be available with discount of Rs 3,000.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi’s Android One smartphone Mi A2 will be available at Rs 11,999 along with Rs 2,000 off on exchange. Redmi 6 Pro has been discounted to Rs 7,999 for the sale, while Redmi 6A gets Rs 500 HDFC discount. Redmi Y2 also gets a discount bringing its price down to Rs 7,999.

Huawei Y9

Huawei Y9 will be available at the lowest price of Rs 14,990. Interested customers can avail no cost EMI starting at Rs 4,996 per month.

Honor

Honor View 20 can be bought at Rs 37,999 with an additional discount of Rs 3,000 on exchange. There’s no cost EMI starting at Rs 4,222 for the Honor View 20. Honor Play gets a massive discount bringing its price down to Rs 13,999. Honor 8X can also be purchased at its lowest price of Rs 12,999.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M20 doesn’t get any discount but it will available for sale. It is priced at Rs 10,990, and it will be up for no cost EMIs starting at Rs 1,831 per month. Galaxy M10 is also available on open sale at Rs 7,990. Samsung’s older flagship phone, Galaxy S9 also gets a new sale price of Rs 49,990 and exchange offer of Rs 9,000.

Realme U1

Realme U1 has been discounted from Rs 12,999 to Rs 8,999. Amazon India is offering additional Rs 1,000 discount on all bank debit and credit card including no cost EMI option of Rs 1,500 per month.

Apple iPhone X

If anyone’s interested in purchasing the iPhone X, they can get it for Rs 73,999. iPhone X originally retails at Rs 91,990. No cost EMI on iPhone X starts at Rs 8,222 per month.

Oppo

Oppo F11 Pro will be available at Rs 24,990 with no cost EMI of Rs 2,083 and exchange offer of Rs 2,500. Oppo F9 Pro’s price has been dropped from Rs 25,990 to Rs 17,990 with no cost EMI of Rs 2,221 and Rs 2,500 exchange offer.

Vivo

Vivo also has two of its phone up for grabs as part of Amazon’s sale. Vivo V15 Pro will be available at Rs 28,990 along with no cost EMI starting at Rs 2,416 per month and up to Rs 3,000 extra off on exchange. Vivo Y83 Pro priced at Rs 10,990 can be availed with Rs 1000 Amazon Pay cashback on prepaid orders.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 14:17 IST