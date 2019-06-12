Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Top offers, deals on Xiaomi phones

Amazon’s ‘Fab Phones Fest’ sale is currently underway with only one day remaining. Amazon has a host of smartphones from companies like Samsung, Apple, Honor, Realme with discounts and offers. As the Amazon Fab Phone Fest sale ends tomorrow, here’s a look at offers and discounts on Xiaomi phones.

Overall, Amazon India is offering up to Rs 6,500 off on Xiaomi smartphones. Consumers can also avail up to Rs 4,000 extra discount on exchanging their old phones. There are additional offers like no cost EMI options, instant discounts and damage protection.

Redmi 6A, Redmi 6

Redmi 6A (2GB+32GB) is available at Rs 6,499 along with cashback of Rs 500 as Amazon Pay balance. The smartphone originally retails at Rs 7,999. Redmi 6 which comes with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage has its price discounted to Rs 7,499.

Mi A2

Xiaomi’s Android One smartphone, Mi A2 (4GB+64GB) can be purchased at Rs 10,999 during Amazon’s sale. Consumers can also get up to Rs 3,000 on exchange. The 6GB+128GB variant of Mi A2 is discounted at Rs 15,999.

Redmi Y2

Xiaomi’s 2018 selfie smartphone, Redmi Y2 is also up for grabs with discounts. Redmi Y2 (3GB+32GB) is available at Rs 8,499 after a discount from Rs 10,499. Redmi Y2 with 4GB+64GB can be availed at a sale price of Rs 9,999.

Redmi 6 Pro

Redmi 6 Pro is Xiaomi’s first phone in India with a notch display. Both variants of Redmi 6 Pro are available at discounted prices. Redmi 6 Pro (3GB+32GB) is available at Rs 8,999 and the 4GB+64GB variant at Rs 9,999.

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with 64GB of onboard storage and RAM options of 4GB and 64GB. The smartphone has been discounted to Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999 for each of the storage variants.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 18:53 IST