Amazon Fire TV stick gets big price cut on Prime Day sale, Fire TV 4K also on offer

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 19:52 IST

Fire TV stick is the best way to turn your dumb TV into a smart one. The dongle is easy-to-setup and supports all major non-Amazon apps such as Netflix, Hotstar, and Sony Liv. Amazon recently restored Fire TV support for the official YouTube app.

Amazon’s Fire TV stick has received a big price cut on Prime Day sale. Originally priced at Rs 3,999, the device is now available for Rs 2,799. Note the offer is available on the latest model of Fire TV stick which comes with a brand new Alexa voice remote.

Amazon is offering a Fire TV stick and Echo dot bundle for Rs 4,999. Echo Dot 3rd gen as a standalone device is priced at Rs 3,999.

Amazon Fire TV 4K with all-new Alexa voice remote is available for Rs 3,999, down from the original price of Rs 5,999. You can purchase Fire TV stick 4K and Fire TV stick bundle for Rs 5,999. The 4K version of Fire TV 4K supports Dolby Vision, Ultra HD, HDR, HDR-10, HLG, and HDR-10+ modes. For audio, it offers Dolby Atmos. The media streaming device features a new quad core, 1.7GHz processor.

The latest deals are part of Amazon’s ongoing Prime Day sale. Amazon is offering 10% instant discount to HDFC Bank Debit, Credit and EMI payments. The sale is available for Prime members. Amazon offers Prime membership at a monthly subscription of Rs 129 and Rs 999 per year.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 19:46 IST