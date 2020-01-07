Amazon Fire TV surpasses 40 million active users globally, maintains lead over Roku

tech

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 09:47 IST

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Monday its streaming device, Fire TV, has surpassed 40 million active users globally, maintaining its lead over rival Roku Inc. Roku in November said it had 32.3 million active accounts.

Streaming devices such as Apple TV, Chromecast and Fire TV that bundle together content from different streaming platforms have gained popularity as more people shift away from cable TV.

Amazon in 2014 launched its Fire TV stick, which features content from Netflix Inc and Hulu among others and casts video directly to television. The newly disclosed figure is up 8% from 37 million users the device recorded in September.

Alexa comes to Lamborghini, Rivian vehicles

Amazon’s popular digital assistant, Alexa, will now be integrated into vehicles by Lamborghini and EV startup Rivian.

The voice-powered assistant will be integrated into Lamborghini’s Huracan Evo and Rivian’s first two all-electric vehicles the R1S SUV and R1T pickup truck, along with its upcoming fleet of 100,000 all-electric Amazon delivery vans, The Verge notes.

The integrations will be available starting this year. Alexa will also have new capabilities for vehicles later this year. For example, customers will be able to say, “Alexa, pay for gas” at select gas stations.

(With inputs from ANI)