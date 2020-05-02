e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Amazon, Flipkart get a new competitor after JioMart: Here are the details

Amazon, Flipkart get a new competitor after JioMart: Here are the details

CAIT’s e-commerce platform has piloted in six cities across the country which includes Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur and Bengaluru

tech Updated: May 02, 2020 12:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The upcoming e-commerce platform is called bharatemarket.
The upcoming e-commerce platform is called bharatemarket.(Pixabay)
         

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has announced that it would soon launch an e-commerce platform that will connect and digitise retailers across the country.

The e-commerce platform called “bharatemarket.in” is being launched with the help of the Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT) and it would digitise over 70 million retailers across the country.

“Great News for Indian Traders & Consumers. @TEAMCAIT announces soon to be launched India’s first of it’s kind #ecommerce platform that will digitise 70 million offline traders of India to offer the best to India’s consumers! #bharatemarket #smallretailersgobig #JaiHind,” the organisation wrote in a tweet.

CAIT says that its upcoming e-commerce platform will include real-world retailers and grocery stores who have served consumers for years and it will focus on ensuring privacy of consumer data. In addition to that, CAIT’s e-commerce platform will focus on providing end-to-end logistics and supply chain services from manufacturers to end consumers.

 

Additionally, the e-commerce platform will offer home deliveries and charge no transaction fee to customers for transactions on its platform.

Furthermore, all people who are a part of the upcoming e-commerce platform including traders, their employees and delivery people will use Indian government’s Aarogya Setu app for their safety.

“This portal is by the traders, for the trader, of the traders. We intend to connect to the consumers across the country. We aim at connecting nearly 1 crore traders using this portal. We aim to make this portal the largest in the world and fulfill PM Narendra Modi’s Digital India vision,” CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said in a statement on Twitter.

CAIT’s e-commerce platform has piloted in six cities across the country which includes Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur and Bengaluru. The organisation is planning to expand its reach to 90 more cities in the coming two weeks.

It is worth noting that the announcement by CAIT comes shortly after Reliance Jio announced a partnership with WhatsApp as a part of which the messaging app and JioMart will let customers connect with the nearby ‘Kiriana’ stores, which in turn will boost home delivery.

top news
122 CRPF troopers of a Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
122 CRPF troopers of a Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
Remdesivir gets US approval to treat Covid-19: All about the antiviral drug
Remdesivir gets US approval to treat Covid-19: All about the antiviral drug
Palghar lynching accused tests positive for Covid-19
Palghar lynching accused tests positive for Covid-19
LIVE: 20 tested positive for Covid-19 at gurdwara in Maharashtra’s Nanded
LIVE: 20 tested positive for Covid-19 at gurdwara in Maharashtra’s Nanded
Driving in Green Zone during Lockdown 3.0? Here’s what you need to know
Driving in Green Zone during Lockdown 3.0? Here’s what you need to know
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un’s photos hold clues of his absence?
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un’s photos hold clues of his absence?
We strictly follow user privacy protection laws: Xiaomi
We strictly follow user privacy protection laws: Xiaomi
US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients
US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech