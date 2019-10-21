Amazon, Flipkart launch new Diwali sale: Top deals, offers, and everything else you need to know

tech

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 09:55 IST

As we enter the Diwali week, Flipkart and Amazon India have launched a new round of online sale. Both the e-commerce platforms are offering deep discounts bundled with cashback and exchange schemes. Amazon is running Great Indian Festival Diwali Special whereas Flipkart is offering Big Diwali sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special

Amazon India is offering 10% instant discount up to Rs 2,000 via Axis Bank, Citi Bank, Rupay and other bank cards during the sale. You can also avail no cost EMI on a wide range of products via Bajaj Finserve. You can also get up to Rs 2,500 and unlock 400 extra back on domestic flight booking. Amazon is offering up to Rs 100 back on Amazon Pay Gift cards. On smartphones you can get 1 year free screen replacement on all brands during the sale.

Amazon is offering big discounts on laptops such as Apple MacBook Air (13-inch), ASUS TUF FX505DY-BQ002T, Lenovo Legion Y540 and more. Some of the top products listed on Amazon’s sale are Xiaomi Mi Band 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, Amazfit GTS Smartwatch, Western Digital BS4B0020BBK-WESN My Passport, Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB), and more.

Flipkart Big Diwali sale

Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale is available between October 21 and October 25. Flipkart is offering 10% instant discount up to Rs 3,500 on SBI debit and credits. The scheme is also available on credit card EMI transactions.

You can get up to Rs 5,000 off on Realme 3 Pro, flat Rs 9,000 off on Oppo F11, and flat Rs 4,000 off on Xiaomi Redmi K20. HP laptops are available on Flipkart for a starting price of Rs 16,990. Mi LED TV 4A 100cm is available for Rs 17,999. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Note 7 Pro are available with up to Rs 4,000 off. Apple iPhone 7 32GB is available with flat Rs 2,901 off, bringing down the price to Rs 26,999. You can get flat Rs 5,901 off on Apple iPhone 7 Plus 32GB as well.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 09:54 IST