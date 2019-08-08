Amazon Freedom, Flipkart National Shopping Days sales are now live: Top offers and deals

tech

Amazon and Flipkart have announced new online sales ahead of festive season in India. Amazon is running a Freedom sale while Flipkart is hosting National Shopping Days sale. Amazon’s sale will continue till August 11 while Flipkart’s ends on August 10. Both the e-commerce sites have featured top consumer electronic brands across categories.

Flipkart has teamed up with ICICI Bank to offer 10% instant discount on ICICI Bank card transactions. The discount is also applicable on EMI transactions. Amazon has tied up with SBI Bank to offer a similar 10% instant discount with credit card transactions. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI deals from Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card and select Debit & Credit Cards.

Amazon Freedom sale

One of the biggest highlights of Amazon’s Freedom sale is OnePlus 7 series. The latest OnePlus 7 Pro is available with Rs 3,000 off on exchange and no cost EMI options up to 12 months. You can buy Huawei’s latest Y9 Prime with additional Amazon Pay cashback and exchange offers. Oppo K3 and LG W series phones are also listed on Amazon’s Freedom sale.

Amazon is offering big discounts on Apple’s smartphones including iPhone 6S, iPhone X, iPhone XR and more. Xiaomi smartphones are available with up to Rs 7,500 discount. Samsung smartphones are available with up to Rs 18,000 discount and additional up to Rs 6,000 off on exchange. You can get up to Rs 20,00 off on Honor and Oppo smartphones. Vivo smartphones are listed with up to Rs 9,000 off along with Rs 4,000 off on exchange. Huawei smartphones are available with up to Rs 23,000 off.

You will get flat 20% on Fire TV stick and Fire TV Stick 4K. Other Amazon devices including Echo and Kindle e-Readers are available with 33% off and up to Rs 4,500 off respectively.

Flipkart National Shopping Days

Flipkart is offering DSLRs at a starting price of Rs 18,999 whereas Apple iPad 6th gen is listed at a starting price of Rs 23,999. Vu 55-inch 4K TVs are available at ‘lowest price ever’ with prices starting at Rs 30,999.

Top offers on Flipkart National Shopping Days sale include Redmi Note 7S (flat Rs 2,000 off), Realme 3 Pro (up to Rs 4,000 off), Asus Max Pro M1 (up to Rs 4,500 off), Nokia 5.1 Plus (flat Rs 5,200 off), and Motorola One Vision (Rs 2,000 off).

Bonus: Xiaomi Independence Day Sale

Xiaomi is offering up to Rs 8,000 off on smartphones and accessories. Some of the top phones listed on Xiaomi’s sale include Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 7A, Redmi Note 7S, Mi Fitness bands, and the latest Redmi K20 series. You can also get up to Rs 4,000 off on Mi LED TVs. Xiaomi has also partnered with Paytm to offer up to Rs 1,000 cashback with UPI payments.

