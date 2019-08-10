Amazon Freedom Sale: Apple iPhone XR available with biggest discount

tech

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 12:13 IST

Amazon Freedom Sale started earlier this week on August 8. The ongoing sale which will continue till August 11 has some exciting deals and offers on products across top categories. Apple’s iPhones are also up for grabs with discounts with the iPhone XR available at its lowest price ever.

On Amazon Freedom Sale, iPhone XR can be purchased for as low as Rs 51,999. This discounted price is for the base model of iPhone XR with 64GB storage. There’s discount on the other storage models of iPhone XR as well. iPhone XR with 128GB storage is available at Rs 56,999 after a discount from its original price of Rs 81,900.

The 256GB variant of iPhone XR which retails at Rs 91,900 can be bought at a discounted price of Rs 66,999. In addition to the already applied discounts, SBI credit card holders can avail 10% discount. Consumers can also opt for exchange offers up to Rs 8,050 on the iPhone XR. The smartphone comes in six colour options of white, black, blue, coral, red and yellow.

Apple iPhone XR specifications

Apple launched the iPhone XR alongside the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max last year. The ‘affordable’ version of iPhone XS, iPhone XR offers a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display. For photography, iPhone XR sports a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel selfie snapper. This is the same camera setup as the iPhone XS.

iPhone XR is powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic chip. It also comes with support for Face ID and IP67 water resistance. Connectivity options on the iPhone XR include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and dual SIM support (eSIM).

