Amazon Freedom Sale: Huawei P30 Pro, Mate 20 Pro available with discount, offers

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:14 IST

Amazon Freedom Sale is scheduled to begin tomorrow and continue till August 11. The four-day sale will see discounts and offers on products across all popular categories. Ahead of the sale, Huawei has announced deals and offers on its products during Amazon Freedom Sale.

Huawei’s premium smartphones like Mate 20 Pro and P30 Pro will be up with offers and schemes. Huawei is also offering its mid-range phones along with its wearables on Amazon Freedom Sale. In addition to this, SBI card holders can avail instant 10% discount on all products. Here’s a look at all the offers on Huawei products.

Huawei Y9, Huawei Y9 Prime

Huawei Y9 will be available for a discounted price of Rs 11,990. It originally retails at Rs 15,990. Huawei Y9 features a 6.5-inch display, a 4,000mAh battery, and is powered by Kirin 710 chipset. The newly launched Huawei Y9 Prime will be available with offers like no-cost EMI, Rs 500 Amazon Pay cashback and exchange offers up to Rs 1,500. The smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, triple rear cameras and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Huawei Band 3 Pro, Huawei Band 3E

Huawei Band 3 Pro which is priced at Rs 3,999 will be available with a discount of Rs 700. As for the Huawei Band 3E, there’s a discount of Rs 400 on its original price of Rs 1,699. These Huawei fitness bands offer daily activity training, sleep monitoring, and message reminders.

Huawei Watch GT Classic, Watch GT Sport

Huawei smartwatches get a massive discount of Rs 5,000. Huawei Watch GT Classic will be available at Rs 11,990 and Huawei Watch GT Sport at Rs 10,990. Both smartwatches offer sleep and heart rate monitoring, GPS and scratch resistance.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 Pro gets a discount of Rs 8,000 bringing its price down to Rs 56,990. Consumers will also get Huawei Watch GT for free with the Mate 20 Pro. The smartphone comes with a Leica triple camera setup, notched display, and runs on a 7nm chipset.

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30 Pro is also available with a Huawei Watch GT for free. The smartphone will be available at Rs 63,990 after a discount of Rs 8,000. Huawei P30 Pro houses a quad-camera setup featuring a 20-megapixel, 40-megapixel, 8-megapixel and a ToF sensor.

Huawei P30 Lite

During Amazon Freedom Sale, Huawei P30 Lite will be available at Rs 17,990 after a discount of Rs 2,000. The smartphone is also applicable for no cost EMI, and exchange offer up to Rs 1,500. Huawei P30 Lite has a 32-megapixel camera, 6.15-inch display with dewdrop styled notch.

