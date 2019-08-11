Amazon Freedom sale: OnePlus 7 to Fire TV stick, top deals you shouldn’t miss

tech

Amazon’s Freedom sale enters its last day today. During the four-day sale, Amazon is offering big discount, exchange offers, instant cashback on products across categories.

The company has partnered with SBI Bank to offer 10% instant discount with SBI credit cards, no cost EMI through Bajaj Finserve, and exchange offers. Let’s take a look at the top deals on Amazon Freedom sale.

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 is 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model is available on Amazon Freedom sale for Rs 32,999. Customers can get up to Rs 2,000 off along with no cost EMI up to 12 months. You can get similar additional exchange off on OnePlus 7 Pro which is available for a starting price of Rs 48,999.

iPhone XR

Apple’s iPhone XR is available at its lowest price on Amazon’s Freedom sale. You can buy the 64GB variant of iPhone XR for Rs 51,999. The 128GB and 256GB models of iPhone XR are available for Rs 56,999 and Rs 81,999 respectively. The scheme is available on all colour options - white, black, blue, coral, red and yellow.

Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30 is available on Amazon for Rs 13,990, down from the original price of Rs 16,490. You can buy the top-end model of Galaxy M30 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 16,990 after a discount of Rs 2,600. Amazon is offering up to Rs 8,050 discount on exchange.

Fire TV

Amazon is offering a flat 20% discount on its Fire TV and Fire TV 4K stick dongles. Amazon’s Fire TV stick with all-new Alexa voice remote is available on Amazon for Rs 3,199 after a discount of Rs 800. Fire TV stick with 4K with Alexa-enabled voice remote is available for Rs 4,799 after a discount of Rs 1,200. You can also consider Fire TV stick bundle with Echo Dot 3rd gen for Rs 5,499 after a discount of Rs 2,999.

