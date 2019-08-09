Amazon Freedom sale: Top deals, offers on Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, Galaxy M10

tech

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 17:29 IST

Amazon’s Freedom sale has entered its second day. The e-commerce platform is offering instant discount, exchange offers, and more on top smartphones. The company has partnered with SBI Bank to offer 10% instant discount on SBI credit cards transactions and no cost EMI facility from Bajaj Finserve. Customers are also offered up to Rs 6,000 off on exchange.

Samsung is one of the top smartphone brands participating in Amazon’s Freedom sale. The company is offering discounts on its budget and midrange Galaxy M series phones. Samsung is also offering Galaxy A50, Galaxy A8 Star, and the latest Galaxy A80 with discounts on Amazon Freedom Sale.

Samsung Galaxy M10

Samsung’s budget smartphone, Galaxy M10, is available on Amazon Freedom sale 2019 for 7,999, down from the original listing of Rs 9,299. The 3GB and 32GB model is also available with up to Rs 7,000 off on exchange. Samsung Galaxy M10 comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ TFT display. Running on Android Oreo, Samsung Galaxy M10 is powered by an Exynos 7870 processor with 3GB of RAM. The phone comes with 32GB built-in storage. Samsung Galaxy M10 has dual-rear cameras including 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. It offers a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is powered by a 3,400mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung Galaxy M20 3GB RAM model is available on Amazon for Rs 9,990 after a discount of Rs 1,300. With exchange, you can get up to Rs 8,050 off. Samsung Galaxy M10 4GB model is available for Rs 11,990, down from the original price of Rs 13,990.

Samsung Galaxy M20 has a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with an Infinity-V cutout. The smartphone is powered by Exynos 7904 octa-core processor and comes with up to 64GB built-in storage. The smartphone features dual-rear camera setup including a 13-megapixel sensor with f/1.9 aperture and 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. On the front it has an 8-megapixel selfie-camera. Other important features of the phone include face unlock, fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M30

You can buy Samsung Galaxy M30 4GB variant for Rs 13,990, down from the original listing of Rs 16,490. A better 6GB and 128GB model of Galaxy M30 is available for Rs 16,990 after a discount of Rs 2,600. The two models are also eligible for Rs 8,050 off with exchange.

Samsung Galaxy M30, which competes with Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity U Super AMOLED display. It features a triple rear camera setup including 13-megapixel f1.9, 5-megapixel depth and 5-megapixel 123degree sensors. On the front it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by 5,000mAh battery and Exynos 7904 processor.

