Amazon Freedom Sale: Top offers, deals on smartphones

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 17:15 IST

Amazon announced it will host a new sale in celebrations of the upcoming Independence Day. ‘Amazon Freedom Sale’ will start on August 8 and will continue till August 11. The four-day sale on Amazon India will see discounts and offers on products across all major categories like smartphones, electronics, fashion, and large appliances.

Amazon Prime members will get early access to the sale starting 12:00 pm on August 7. Amazon is also offering additional 10% discount for SBI credit card users. More offers include no cost EMI options and special exchange benefits on electronic items. During this sale, users will get Rs 2,000 Amazon Pay cashback on booking flight tickets through the platform.

Amazon Freedom Sale will offer smartphones with discounts up to 40%. OnePlus 7 Pro will be available with exchange offers. Xiaomi phones like Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi 6A, Mi A2 and Redmi Y2 will be available with discounts. Samsung will also offer Galaxy M30 at its lowest price ever and Galaxy S10 with exchange offers.

Honor View 20, Honor 8X, and Honor 10 Lite will also be priced the lowest ever during Amazon Freedom Sale. More exchange offers will be applicable on phones like Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Vivo V15 Pro and Oppo F11 Pro.

Other electronic products like headphones, speakers and smartwatches will be up for grabs with up to 50% off. Laptops will be offered with discounts up to Rs 30,000. Amazon devices like Echo smart speakers, Fire TV Stick and Kindle e-readers will have discounts up to Rs 5,000.

