Amazon Game Studios lays off dozens of developers: Report

Amazon has laid off dozens of developers at its little-known videogame branch, Amazon Game Studios, which develops online games.

Amazon Game Studios has allowed the affected employees 60 days to look for new positions within Amazon, according to one person who was laid off. If they fail to find employment within that period, they would receive severance packages, the Kotaku reported on Friday.

“Amazon Game Studios is reorganising some teams to allow us to prioritise development of New World, Crucible and new unannounced projects we’re excited to reveal in the future,” an Amazon spokesperson was quoted as saying.

ALSO READ: Microsoft launches its disc-less Xbox One S

Founded in 2012, Amazon Game Studios has released just a handful of games.

All of the releases have been designed for mobile devices with one exception -- ‘The Grand Tour Game’ -- on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, based on the Amazon Prime original series of the same name, according to the CNBC.

ALSO READ: E3’s big surprise: Keanu Reeves stars in CyberPunk 2077

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 14:20 IST