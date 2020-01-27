Amazon ‘Grand Gaming Days’ sale kicks off: Top deals, offers on gaming laptops, peripherals, and more

tech

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 15:55 IST

Amazon has kicked-off its ‘Grand Gaming Days’ sale starting today (January 27) as a part of which you can get offers and discounts on gaming laptops, graphics cards and other accessories. The list includes laptops, consoles and headphones and much more from brands like Asus, Acer, HP, Lenovo and others. On the dedicated page it is mentioned that customers can get up to 50% off on devices.

Some can be purchased with no cost EMI offers while others can be bought at lower than usual rates with ‘exchange offers’. What’s more is that those purchasing gaming devices during the sale using Axis bank debit or credit cards on EMIs, can get up to Rs 1,500 instant discount.

You can buy gaming laptops from Asus TuF or ROG series, HP OMEN or Pavillion series, Acer Nitro range or from Lenovo’s Legion line of devices.The laptops are priced across different segments ranging from as low as Rs 55,000 to up to Rs 3,00,000. It is also possible to get your hands on gaming accessories such as Logitech gaming mouse, Cosmic gaming headphone, RedGear wireless gamepad and even SSDs from Samsung and other tech firms.

In addition to PC gaming, the Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale is also offering discounts and price cuts for console lovers. The list includes discounts on Sony PS4, Microsoft Xbox One and even Nintendo Switch. There’s also some offers on gaming titles including WWE 2K20, God of War, FIFA 20 and others. And then there are discounts on console controllers as well.

For those building their own gaming PCs, the sale is offering offers on gaming routers, cases and coolers, GFX cards, Motherboard, CPUs, storage and RAM cards. And to top it all, you get discounts on gaming monitors from brands like LG.