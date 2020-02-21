Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Laptops, monitors available with up to 50% discount

tech

Amazon is back with it Grand Gaming Days sale and it will continue till February 23. During this sale, Amazon will offer different gaming products up for sale with discounts up to 50% and more offers as well.

Amazon has an exclusive offer for Bank of Baroda customers who can get an additional 105 discount up to Rs 1,000. The Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale is currently live on the web and desktop. We’ve also listed some of the best offers on gaming laptops, monitors, consoles and accessories available in this sale.

Laptops, monitors

The Acer curved LED gaming monitor with a Full HD display is available at a discounted price of Rs 9,999. It has a 75Hz refresh rate and features like ‘Acer Flickerless’ and ‘Acer ComfyView’.

Gaming laptops like the Asus TUF FX505DT is priced at Rs 60,990 during this Amazon sale. This gaming laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650. Another option is the Lenovo Legion Y540 which has 8GB of RAM, 5 hour battery life and a white-backlit keyboard. This one can be purchased at Rs 66,990.

Consoles

The Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital edition is available at Rs 20,990. This is the disc-free gaming console from Xbox which comes pre-loaded with games like Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 3. Customers can also go for the Sony PS4 1TB console which is available at Rs 27,490.

Accessories

The Onikuma K1B gaming headset is up for grabs with a price tag of Rs 1.249. This headset features a 50mm magnetic neodymium driver and comes wrapped in a camouflage design. There’s Logitech G304 gaming mouse as well which is priced at Rs 2,899. This one comes with an optical gaming sensor and is claimed to offer 250 hours of non-stop gaming.

