Home / Tech / Amazon ‘Grand Gaming Days’ sale starts today, here’s what you will get

Amazon ‘Grand Gaming Days’ sale starts today, here’s what you will get

The sale is already live and will end on March 23, 2020. And the list of products includes gaming laptops, monitors, consoles from brands like Asus, HP, Acer, Logitech, Lenovo and more.

tech Updated: Mar 21, 2020 16:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amazon has kicked off it ‘Grand Gaming Days’ sale in India. The sale is already live and will end on March 23, 2020. And the list of products includes gaming laptops, monitors, consoles from brands like Asus, HP, Acer, Logitech, Lenovo and more.
Amazon has kicked off it 'Grand Gaming Days' sale in India. The sale is already live and will end on March 23, 2020. And the list of products includes gaming laptops, monitors, consoles from brands like Asus, HP, Acer, Logitech, Lenovo and more.(Amazon)
         

Amazon is once again commencing its ‘Grand Gaming Days’ sale wherein it will sell gaming products, accessories and peripherals at offers and discounts. The sale is already live and will end on March 23, 2020. And the list of products includes gaming laptops, monitors, consoles from brands like Asus, HP, Acer, Logitech, Lenovo and more. Some of these products have discounts going up to 50%, which comes in addition to 10% (up to Rs 1,000) instant discounts on Bank of Baroda credit cards on a minimum purchase of Rs 3,000 and no-cost EMI options with exchange offers.

Some of the products listed as a part of the sale include ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop FX505DT laptop, Lenovo Legion Y540 Gaming Laptop and LG 24-inch Gaming Monitor. Also featured are Sony PS4 1TB Slim Console, Logitech G331 Gaming Headset, Ant Esports GP300 Pro Wireless controller, ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 2060 Super AMP graphic cards and more.

Also read: Thomson has some great deals on TVs for Flipkart’s Big Shopping Day Sale

As for the ‘gaming’ TVs, the Amazon ‘Grand Gaming Days’ sale is offering up to 50% off on TVs from brands like Sanyo, Samsung, LG, TCL and more. And for those searching for accessories, you have HyperX Cloud Stinger, Cosmic Byte Galactic gaming keyboard, SSDs, Motherboards, graphic cards and storage or RAM cards as well.

If you are a gamer who wants build your own PC, the Amazon ‘Grand Gaming Days’ sale is giving cases and coolers at discounted prices alongside gaming routers among others.

There is a separate section for gaming smartphones as well that includes handsets like Redmi Note 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M31, Vivo U20, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy S20+ and more across different price segments.

