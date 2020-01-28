Amazon ‘Grand Gaming Days’ sale: Top deals, price cuts and discounts on laptops

tech

Amazon started its ‘Grand Gaming Days’ sale in India yesterday (January 27), offering several gaming peripherals, laptops, PCs, graphics cards and more at discounted prices. The list includes products from several brands including Lenovo, Asus, Logitech, Corsair, LG and more. We have already given an overall view of what to expect from the sale, which will go on until january 29th. However, today we are listing some of the top deals on gaming laptops. The list includes laptops ranging from as low as Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakhs and above.

Starting with Asus, you have the Asus TUF Gaming FX505DT laptop that has a 15.6-inch FHD screen with 120Hz refresh rate support and is powered by Nvidia GTX 1650 (4GB) graphics along with AMD’s Ryzen 5-3550H processor, 8GB RAM. You also get 128GB PCIe SSD storage onboard. All this is up for grabs at Rs 54,990, which is Rs 22,000 down from the usual price of Rs 76,990.

Next up is HP’s Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0026AX gaming laptop. The device features a 15.6-inch FHD screen with 60Hz refresh rate, AMD Ryzen 5-3550H processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD (7200rps) + 256GB SSD, Nvidia GTX 1050 graphics with 3GB RAM. It is priced at Rs 56,490, which is a discount of Rs 8,994 from the usual price of Rs 65,484.

You also have Lenovo’s Legion Y540 gaming laptop that is priced at Rs 62,990. That is down by Rs 41,900 from the usual price. In this price tag you get Intel 9th-gen Core i5 processor, 4GB Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD +128GB SSD and 15.6-inch FHD display with 60Hz refresh rate.

Moving slightly up the price range you have Acer Nitro AN715 that is giving you 9th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD (7200rpm) +256GB SSD, 4GB Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics and a 15.6-inch screen with 144Hz refresh rate. It is priced at Rs 72,990, which is down from the usual price of Rs 1,09,999.

At Rs 1,09,990 you can purchase the HP Omen 15-dh0135TX gaming laptop. The device has a usual price of Rs 1,33,000. At this price you get a 15.6-inch FHD screen along with 9th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD (7200rpm) + 512GB SSD storage and 4GB Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics.

MSI is offering its Gaming GL63 9SDK-802IN laptop as a part of the sale. The laptop includes a 15.6-inch 60Hz FHD screen, 9th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB (7200rpm) + 256GB SSD storage, Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics. You can get this laptop at Rs 1,12,990, which is a discount of Rs 22,000 from the usual price.

At Rs 1,39,990 you can get the Dell Gaming-G7 7590 laptop. The usual price of the device is Rs 1,60,362. At this price tag you get a 15.6-inch FHD screen, 9th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB HDD and Nvidia 2060 6GB graphics.

HP is also offering its Omen X 2S 15-dg0020TX gaming laptop at Rs 2,04,990, which is again a discount by Rs 37,538 from the usual price. Here you get 15.6-inch dual screens for better gaming in addition to 9thgen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and 8GB Nvidia RTX 2070 graphics.

