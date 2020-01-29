Amazon ‘Grand Gaming Days’ sale: Up to Rs 13,000 discount on consoles

tech

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 15:12 IST

It’s the last day for Amazon’s ‘Grand Gaming Day’ sale that, as we have mentioned before, is offering gaming peripherals, laptops and more at price cuts, discounts and more. We have already given an overview of what the sale has to offer and have also given a list of top gaming laptops that are available at lower than usual prices. However, today we are listing some gaming console offers that you can buy at discounts. So, read on…

Sony PS4 Slim 1TB console with Detroit, The Last of Us, God of War, Fortnight Voucher, PSN 3 month subscription - Rs 26,490

As a part of the bundle, customers here will get free games including Detroit, The Last of Us, God of War and Fortnight Voucher. They also get a three month subscription of PlayStation Network along with the console. You can buy it at Rs 26,490, which is Rs 3,500 less than the usual price.

B07ZFKSP88

Sony PS4 Pro 1TB console with additional Dualshock 4 controller and WWE 2K20 - Rs 37,589

The Amazon Grand Gaming Day Sale is also offering users Sony PS4 Pro 1TB console bundled with an additional Dualshock 4 controller and a free title - WWE 2K20. This can be purchased at Rs 37,589, which is Rs 500 less than the usual price.

B07SQCGD5C

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB all-digital console with free Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 3 - Rs 20,990

For Xbox fans, the sale is offering Xbox One S 1TB all-digital console with free titles including Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 3. This is priced at Rs 20,990 for now, which is less by Rs 4,500 from the usual cost.

Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB with Tom Clancy’s the Division 2 - Rs 36,990

Another offer Microsoft Xbox fans can get is the Xbox One X 1TB bundle that includes Tom Clancy’s the Division 2 priced at Rs 36,990. The usual price of the bundle is Rs 11,000 more at Rs 47,990.

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con - Rs 26,299

As for the Nintendo lovers, the sale is offering customers the console with Neon Red and Blue joy cons at Rs 26,299. This is Rs 13,700 less than the usual price of Rs 39,999.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)