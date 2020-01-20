Amazon Great India sale: Top 5 budget smartphones you can buy

tech

Amazon India is hosting the Great Indian sale on its platform. During the sale, the e-commerce company is offering up to 40% discount and 6,000 off on exchange on the purchase of new smartphones. In addition to this, the e-retailer is also offering an instant discount of 10% to the SBI credit card owners.

If you are planning to get a new budget smartphone, Amazon India has some interesting offers for you. Take a peek:

Xiaomi Redmi 7A: Xiaomi launched the Redmi 7A last year at a price of Rs 5,999. During the sale, the phone is getting a discount of Rs 1,000 and it is now available on Amazon India for Rs 4,999. Interested buyers can get up to Rs 4,700 off on exchange.

Samsung Galaxy M10s: Galaxy M10s was launched in India alongside the Galaxy M30s at a price of Rs 8,999. During the ongoing sale, the phone is available for Rs 7,999. Interested buyers can get up to Rs 7,550 off on exchange.

Vivo U10: The Vivo U10 was launched last year at a price of Rs 8,990 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB memory variant. During the ongoing sale, the smartphone is available for Rs 7,999 on Amazon India. Users can get up to Rs 7,550 off on exchange. In addition to that, customers will get a cashback of Rs 50 on using Amazon Pay UPI.

Samsung Galaxy M20: Samsung launched the Galaxy M20 last in January at a price of Rs 10,990 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB memory variant. During the sale, the phone is available for Rs 8,499 on Amazon India. Customers will also get Rs 7,650 off on exchange.

Realme U1: The Realme U1 was launched in India at a price of Rs 11,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. During the Great Indian sale, the phone is available for Rs 7,999. Customers will also get Rs 7,550 off on exchange.

