Amazon Great Indian Day sale: Galaxy Note 9, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom and more phones with most discounts

tech

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 11:23 IST

Amazon has already unveiled the dates when it will commence the ‘Great Indian Sale’ for customers. The sale that is scheduled to begin from January 19 and go until January 22 will have several smartphones from different brands up for grabs at discounted rates. The handsets come from nearly all the popular brands including Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, Oppo, Huawei and more.

We have already talked at length about the budget smartphones under Rs 15,000 that will be up for sales and mid-range handsets as well. But to make smartphone selection easier for you, here’s a list of some popular smartphones that will receive the highest price cuts during the Amazon ‘Great Indian Sale’.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 seems to be the one with the highest price cut of Rs 31,610. The device now costs Rs 41,990, which is down from the usual price of Rs 73,600. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is also listed at Rs 20,000 less than the usual price of Rs 55,990. Xiaomi’s Poco F1 is also getting a massive price cut of Rs 10,000 as will be available at Rs 13,999, down from Rs 20,490.

B07G8C2SG5

Some other mid range smartphones such as Huawei Y9 and Oppo A7 that cost Rs 18,990 and Rs 16,990 usually, will be priced at Rs 11,990 and Rs 8,240 respectively. Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 can be purchased at Rs 7,499 instead of the usual Rs 16,990.

B07HGJKDRY

The budget segment doesn’t have massive discounts yet. Smartphones such as Vivo U10, Xiaomi Mi A3, Redmi 7 and more get price cuts of around Rs 2,000.

B07HGMR1X1

Some more smartphones will be up for grabs at discounted prices during the sale as the ones mentioned above are just from the teaser page.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)