Amazon Great Indian Festival: Apple iPhone XR gets biggest discount ever

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 13:47 IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival is scheduled to go live for all from September 29 and continue till October 4. Amazon Prime members have early access to the sale and deals starting today. One of the most exciting deals on Amazon India is Apple’s iPhone XR which is selling for as low as Rs 39,990.

Apple iPhone XR base model with 64GB can be purchased at Rs 39,999 which is Rs 10,000 lower than its retail price. The 128GB variant of iPhone XR is available at Rs 44,999, while the 256GB model has been discounted to Rs 57,999. This offer on iPhone XR is only for a limited time on Amazon India. This is the lowest price iPhone XR has been offered at so far.

Amazon Prime members can go ahead and purchase the iPhone XR with this sale price. For those who are not Amazon Prime members can get the membership at Rs 129 per month and Rs 999 annually.

The latest discount comes shortly after the price drop on iPhone XR to Rs 49,900. In terms of specifications, iPhone XR comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD display. It is powered by the A12 Bionic chip which is also used on the iPhone XS series. For photography, iPhone XR houses a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel front camera.

More features on the iPhone XR include wireless charging and Face ID. iPhone XR also has IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. It comes in six colour options of white, blue, coral, yellow, black and product red.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 13:44 IST