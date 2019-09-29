Amazon Great Indian Festival: Fire TV stick, Echo Dot, Wipro 9W smart bulb combo is deal of the day

tech

Amazon’s Fire TV stick is the best way to convert your TV into a smart TV. The Fire TV stick brings access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and a number of popular OTT apps. If you were planning to buy Fire TV stick, you should check out the new deal on Amazon’s Great Indian Festival.

Amazon Fire TV stick, Echo Dot speaker and Wipro 9W smart bulb combo is available for just Rs 4,598. It is worth noting that the original price of Amazon Fire TV stick is Rs 2,799 whereas Echo Dot speaker’s price in India is Rs 1,999.

Amazon is also giving the option to choose a different combo - Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot (3rd Gen - Black) bundle with Wipro 10A smart plug for Rs 4,598. You can also consider Echo Show 5 Black smart speaker with screen and Mi LED bulb package which is available for Rs 5,998.

Note that the deal on the above mentioned products is for a limited time. According to Amazon’s listing, the deals expire tomorrow.

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival started on Sunday with up to Rs 2,000 instant discount on purchases below Rs 50,000 and up to Rs 8,000 cashback on total purchase of Rs 50,000 and above across all products. Amazon is also bundling no cost EMI and cashback offers for extra savings. Some of the top new products you can consider during the sale are OnePlus TV, OnePlus 7T, Vivo U10, Samsung Galaxy M30s and more.

