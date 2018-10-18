Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Dhamaka Days sale coming soon: Top offers, deals and more

Amazon India recently concluded its five-day ‘Great Indian Festival’ sale. The company has now announced the second wave of the sale which will start on October 24 and continue till October 28.

Amazon has shared a sneak peek to some offers and discounts users can look forward to. Overall, ICICI and Citi Bank card holders can get extra 10% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival. There will be no-cost EMI options on Bajaj Finserv, and select credit and debit cards.

Users can also load their Amazon Pay accounts with Rs 5,000 to avail cashback of Rs 250. Another cashback offer of Rs 2,000 on Amazon Pay can be availed on platforms like Swiggy, MakeMyTrip, Freshmenu and Eazydiner.

Smartphones will be offered with discounts during the sale. Xiaomi’s Redmi 6A will be available through a flash sale every day at 12 noon. Amazon’s hardware like the Fire TV Stick and the recently launched Echo smart speakers will be available with discounts.

Kindle eBooks will start at Rs 19, while Kindle Unlimited will be available at a discounted price of Rs 1,499. Third-party devices with Amazon Alexa built-in will be up for grabs with up to 70% discount. Amazon will also launch new speakers and headphones during this sale.

Flipkart Dhamaka Days

Rival Flipkart will also host its ‘Dhamaka Days’ sale soon. Flipkart hasn’t revealed dates for its sale but it is expected to be around the same time as Amazon’s. Users can expect discounts and offers across products from all categories during this sale.

The first sale for Asus Zenfone Max M1 and Zenfone Lite L1 will take place during Flipkart’s ‘Dhamaka Days’ sale. Zenfone Max M1 priced at Rs 8,999 will be offered at an introductory price of Rs 7,499. Zenfone Lite L1 will also be available at a discounted price of Rs 5,999. It was launched at Rs 6,999.

