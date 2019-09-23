Amazon Great Indian Festival coming soon with these important launches

tech

Amazon is gearing up for its biggest online sale of the year – Great Indian Festival. The online sale kicks off on September 29 and a day early for Prime members. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, customers will receive instant discount, no cost EMI and other cashback offers.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival will also be host to a range of big product launches. Some of the new products you will be able to buy during the sale are OnePlus 7T and Samsung Galaxy M30s. Let’s take a look at the hottest launch scheduled for Amazon Great Indian Festival.

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus is set to launch OnePlus 7T in India later this month. The successor to OnePlus 7 will come with some interesting new features. The smartphone is confirmed to feature 90Hz AMOLED display – a feature currently available on the premium OnePlus 7 Pro. OnePlus 7T is also expected to come with upgraded processors and cameras among other improvements.

Vivo U10

Vivo is working on a new smartphone that will take on the likes of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Realme 5 in India. Vivo U10 will come with a 19:9 notched display, up to 4GB of RAM and 256GB storage. According to reports, Vivo U10 will offer Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Galaxy M30s, better known for its whopping 6,000mAh battery, will go on sale during Amazon Great Indian Festival. Recently launched in India, Samsung Galaxy M30s will be available at a starting price of Rs 13,999.

Samsung Galaxy M10s

Samsung Galaxy M10s will be available for Rs 8,999. The smartphone has 6.4-inch HD+ sAMOLED Infinity V display, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, 13-megapixel rear camera, and 8-megapixel front camera. Other key features of the phone include Exynos 7884B processor, 4,000mAh battery, and 15W fast charging.

Xiaomi 50-inch 4K

The Amazon listing reveals Xiaomi’s new premium 50-inch 4K will also be part of the upcoming sale. Xiaomi recently launched upgraded Mi TV 4X smart 4K TVs in India. Its 50-inch smart TV is priced at Rs 24,999.

OnePlus TV

Amazon is also hinting at the launch of a new premium QLED TV during the sale. It’s most likely to be the OnePlus TV which is confirmed to offer 55-inch QLED panel, 4K resolution, and Google Assistant-powered smart TV remote.

