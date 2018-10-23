Amazon Great Indian Festival returns: Here are top deals, offers on latest phones, smart TVs

Amazon India is back with another online sale. The second wave of “Great Indian Festival” will start tonight at 12am and conclude on October 28.

Amazon is offering up to Rs 2,000 cashback select Amazon Pay partner merchants like Swiggy, MakeMyTrip, Freshmenu and Eazydiner by shopping on the Amazon shopping app and paying through any online payment method.

Smartphones

Amazon India is offering up to 50% discount on all mobile phones. The company is also offering additional cashbacks, exchange offers, no cost EMI, free screen protection worth up to Rs 30,000 and ‘guaranteed exchange price’ offers on select models.

OnePlus 6T will be up for pre-booking during the sale for Rs 1,000. Customers will get free gifts worth Rs 2,000 including free OnePlus Type-C Bullets Earphones.

Honor 8X will go on sale for the first time in India at a special introductory price of Rs 14,999. Honor Play featuring flagship 970 Kirin AI-based processor will be available at a discounted price of Rs 17,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 64GB model will be available for Rs 9,999 along with additional INR 500 as Amazon Pay cashback on prepaid orders, 6 months No Cost EMI and Free screen protection.

Xiaomi’s another popular phone Mi A2 will be available for Rs 14,999 with six months no cost EMI and free screen protection. Redmi 6 Pro will be available for Rs 10,999 with an additional Rs 1,000 discount on exchange along with 6 months of no cost EMI option. Xiaomi Redmi 6A will be available for flash sale everyday at 12 noon.

Amazon says Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Realme, Vivo, Motorola, Honor, Huawei, 10.or will also be offering discounts on their phones. Samsung is offering up to Rs 19,000 discount, additional off on exchange, and free screen protection.

TVs, Amazon devices

Amazon exclusive MI (32 inch) Android Smart TV will be on open sale. Mi (49 inch) Android Smart TV will be up for flash sale at 11am on October 24.

If you’re planning to buy a new Echo device, Amazon has some exciting offers for you. Echo Dot 3rd Gen will be available for Rs 2,999 whereas Echo Dot 2nd Gen will be available for Rs 2,449. Amazon will have offers up to Rs 4,000 on other Echo devices, offers up to Rs 1,000 on Fire TV Stick, and offers up to INR 3,000 on Kindle devices.

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 20:50 IST