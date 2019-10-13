Amazon Great Indian Festival returns with these killer deals

tech

Amazon India is running a new online sale on its platform. Dubbed ‘Great Indian Festival Celebration Special, Amazon India is offering up to 40% discount on latest smartphones from top brands. You can get up to 60% off on appliances and TVs, up to 90% off on Fashion items.

Here are some of the best deals on Amazon’s new Great Indian Festival sale.

Amazon Fire TV stick

Aamzon’s Fire TV stick is again available with big discount. Listed with “lowest price ever”, Amazon Fire TV stick is available for Rs 2,599, down from the original price of Rs 3,999. You can get the combo of Amazon Fire TV stick and Echo Dot for Rs 4,799.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

Xiaomi’s selfie focused Redmi Y3 is available on Amazon India for Rs 7,999 for the base 3GB and 32GB model. The original listing price of the phone is Rs 11,999. You can get up to Rs 7,500 off on exchange.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a revamped 6.26-inch HD notched display. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor and is powered by a 4,000mAh battery. The phone has 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual rear cameras.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung’s new 6,000mAh battery phone is available on Amazon India for Rs 13,999, down from the original listing of Rs 15,500. The 6GB and 128GB model is available for Rs 16,999. Galaxy M30s is also Samsung’s first phone with 48-megapixel camera.

The smartphone comes with 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 5-megapixel triple rear cameras. It has a 6.4-inch full HD+ screen and is powered by Exynos 9611 octa-core processor.

Canon EOS 1500D

Canon EOS 1500D Digital SLR camera is available on Amazon India for Rs 21,490, down from the original listing of Rs 36,994. This version comes with 16GB card and carry case with focal sense 100SI in-ear earphone. The camera has APS-C CMOS Sensor with 24.1 MP resolution, DIGIC 4+ with 9 autofocus points, and 100-6400 ISO sensitivity range.

Xiaomi Mi TV

Xiaomi’s Mi LED TV 4C PRO 32-inch HD is available for Rs 11,499, making it cheaper than the company’s Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro. Xiaomi is offering free TV installation except for wall mounting. You can get up to Rs 4,310 off on exchange.

