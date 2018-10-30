Amazon Great Indian Festival round 3: Top deals on OnePlus 6T, Xiaomi Redmi 6A and others

Amazon is gearing up for the third wave of its ‘Great Indian Festival’ on November 2. The upcoming sale will be held for four days till November 5.

Amazon India will offer 10% instant cashback to HDFC debit and credit card holders. Customers can also avail 10% extra cashback using any online payment method. No-cost EMI options will be available through Bajaj Finserv card, and select debit and credit cards.

On November 2, customers who spend more than Rs 500 through online payment will get 100% cashback coupons on Swiggy, BookMyShow and mobile recharges. Here’s a preview of Amazon’s Great Indian Festival

OnePlus 6T sale

OnePlus 6T will go on sale exclusively via Amazon India from November 1. The smartphone will be launched in India later tonight. OnePlus 6T is currently available to pre-book on Amazon India and avail offers like Rs 2,000 discount, Reliance Jio cashback, and more. Buyers who pre-book the OnePlus 6T will also get the Type-C Bullets Wireless.

Amazon Echo, Fire TV Stick, Kindle eBooks

Amazon’s new Fire TV Stick and Echo devices will be up for sale with up to 45% discount. Third-party speakers and headphones with Alexa built-in will also be available with up to 50% off. Kindle eBooks will be available at a starting price of Rs 19. Amazon India will also offer annual subscription of Kindle Unlimited at Rs 1,488 after a discount of Rs 900.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Mi TV

Xiaomi’s Redmi 6A smartphone will go on a flash sale every day at 12 noon during the sale. Redmi 6A starts at Rs 5,999 in India. Xiaomi Mi TV (49-inch) will also be available for flash sale at 11 am each day.

