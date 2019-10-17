Amazon Great Indian Festival sale ends today: Here are the best deals, offers

tech

Amazon’s second leg of Great Indian Festival Celebration Special concludes today. The e-commerce company is offering 40% discount on new smartphones from top brands. Customers can also get up to 60% off on appliances and TVs, up to 90% off on fashion items.

Amazon is also offering an instant discount of 10% when customers pay with ICICI Debit and Credit Cards. Customers can also choose from a range of finance options from no cost EMI on debit and credit cards, Bajaj FinServe cards, unlimited reward points on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. You can also get Rs 200 back on loading minimum Rs 2,000 in your Amazon Pay balance using UPI. Amazon is also bundling schemes such as up to Rs 2,500 back domestic flight bookings.

Phones

Samsung M30S, Samsung M10S and Vivo U10 are some of the new smartphones you can buy on Amazon’s Great Indian Festival. Samsung’s entry-level Galaxy M10s is available at the lowest price ever on Amazon India. Samsung Galaxy M30 is also available at the lowest price, starting at Rs 9,999. On Xiaomi’s Mi A3, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 and Redmi 7A smartphones you can get up to Rs 12,000 discount.

You can get up to Rs 16,000 off on Vivo smartphones with additional benefits up to Rs 3,000 on exchange. Oppo is offering better discounts, up to Rs 20,000 off, along with up to Rs 5,000 on exchange.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is also available with big discounts on the sale along with additional exchange offers up to Rs 6,000 on Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10. Honor and Huawei are offering up to Rs 19,000 and up to Rs 30,000 discounts on their smartphones.

Amazon devices

You can get a flat Rs 1,200 off on Fire TV stick and Rs 2,000 off on Fire TV Stick 4K. Get flat 55% discount on buying the Echo Dot and Wipro smart bulb combo. You can also avail up to 35% off on Echo Show range of smart display speakers. With select smart TVs, Amazon is offering up to 55% off on Echo Dot. You can get up to 60% discount on Alexa-powered smart devices from brands such as TCL, iBall, Bose, Motorola, Sony and HP. Those looking to buy a new Kindle, you can get flat Rs 1,750 off on the all-new Kindle and Rs 2,750 off on Kindle Paperwhite.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 12:34 IST