Amazon Great Indian Festival sale kicks off: Top offers on smartphones, TVs

India’s top two e-commerce companies will face off on Wednesday with mega online sales ahead of the festival season. While Flipkart will be hosting ‘Big Billion Days’, Amazon will run Great Indian Festival sale.

Amazon is offering major discounts on smartphones, large appliances, TVs and home and kitchen appliances. Amazon has also introduced free mobile insurance on all mobile phones and total damage protection insurance plans starting at Re 1.

The e-commerce company is offering free 1 year extended warranty on purchase of all refrigerators, washing machines & TVs during the Great Indian Festival. Amazon’s online sale also includes offers like Amazon Pay EMI, no-cost EMI on debit & credit cards and special exchange benefits.

Smartphone deals

Amazon is offering up to 50% discount on mobile phones along with additional cashbacks, exchange offers, no cost EMI, free screen protection, and guaranteed exchange price offers. Amazon Great Indian Festival will see discounts and offers from Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Apple, Realme, Vivo, Motorola, Honor, Huawei, 10.or and other phone brands.

OnePlus is offering a big discount on its OnePlus 6 (6GB+64GB) model. The smartphone will be available for Rs 29,999 along with no cost EMI option starting at Rs 10,000 per month. This also includes free screen protection worth Rs 12,000.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Y2 64GB will be available at a discounted price of Rs 10,999. The lower-end 32GB model will be available for Rs 8,999. The original price of the two models are Rs 13,499 and Rs 10,499 respectively. Xiaomi’s other top phones like Redmi 6 Pro, Mi A2 and Redmi 6A will also get discounts.

Realme 1 6GB model will be available for Rs 10,490 whereas Motorola’s Moto E5 Plus will go on sale for Rs 9,999. Moto G6 and Moto G5S will be available for Rs 11,999 (starting price), and Rs 9,999 respectively. Honor and Huawei phones like Honor Play and Huawei Nova 3i will also get discounts.

Samsung is also participating in Amazon’s Great Indian Festival. Highlight of Samsung’s offer is big discount on its new Galaxy S9 which is now available for Rs 42,990 along with Rs 3,000 extra discount on exchange, and more. The older generation Note 8 will be available for Rs 43,990.

TV deals

Amazon says BPL (32-inch) HD ready TVs will be available at the “lowest ever price.” Samyo TVs will conduct flash sale on October 10 at 11pm for its new Android TVs. LG OLED TVs will be available with up to 40% discount along with additional Rs 5,000 cashback on Amazon Pay balance, no cost EMI starting at Rs 7,4999 and exchange offers up to Rs 22,000.

