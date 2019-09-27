Amazon Great Indian Festival: Sale starts early for Prime members, check top deals and offers

tech

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival is scheduled to kick off on September 29. During the six-day sale, Amazon is offering up to Rs 10,000 instant discount and bonus offers for SBI card holders, no cost EMI on more than 10 crore products and big price drops on top products. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get a day head start to the deals and offers on Amazon India.

For Prime members, Amazon Great Indian Festival opens at 12noon on September 28. Let’s take a look at what you can get during the sale.

Smartphones and mobile accessories

Customers will get up to 40% off on smartphones on Amazon India. Some of the offers include free screen replacement, exchange schemes, and no cost EMIs. One of the biggest products to be available during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival is going to be OnePlus 7T which launched in India yesterday.

Other smartphones to watch out for during the sale are Samsung Galaxy M30s, Samsung Galaxy M10s, and Vivo U10. There will be extra offers on Samsung’s new 6,000mAh battery phone and Xiaomi’s Redmi 7A and Redmi 7. OnePlus 7 series will receive a big price drop of Rs 4,000.

Smart TVs

Prime members can get their hands on the latest OnePlus TV and Xiaomi’s smart 4K TV as well. Other top brands participating in the Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale are Samsung, Vu, LG, Sony, and more. Customers will get up to 60% discount on TVs and appliances along with additional cashback, free 1 year extended warranty and installation, and no cost EMIs. You can upgrade to a new smart 4K TVs for just Rs 19,999.

Others

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 will be available via Flash sale for a starting price of Rs 2,999. You can get a new noise cancellation headphone from brands like Bose, Sony and Sennheiser with prices starting at Rs 6,999. Soundbars and speakers from brands like Bose, JBL, and Sony will also be up for offer.

