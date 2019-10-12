e-paper
Amazon Great Indian Festival starts today for Prime members, check top deals and offers

Amazon Great Indian Festival goes live today for Prime members. Here’s a look at the top deals and offers on smartphones, Amazon devices.

tech Updated: Oct 12, 2019 06:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Apple iPhone XR will be back with discounts on Amazon India.
Apple iPhone XR will be back with discounts on Amazon India.(REUTERS)
         

Amazon will kick off the second edition of its Great Indian Festival on October 13. The festive sale will go live a day earlier for Amazon Prime members today at 12:00 noon. Amazon Great Indian Festival will continue till October 17.

Amazon devices

Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K will be available with Rs 1,200 and Rs 2,000 off respectively. The Echo Dot gets a 55% discount along with a Wipro smart bulb. Amazon will also offer its Echo Show smart display with 35% discount. Alexa built-in devices will also get up to 60% discount. As for the new Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite consumers will get Rs 1,750 and Rs 2,750 off respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A

Xiaomi’s budget smartphone Redmi 7A will be available at a discounted price of Rs 4,999. The smartphone originally retails at Rs 6,499. Redmi 7A’s highlight is its 4,000mAh battery which also makes it one of the cheapest phones to offer this.

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30 which retails at Rs 11,000 will be available at Rs 9,999 during Amazon’s sale. The smartphone sports a triple-camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery. At present, Amazon India has only the base model of Galaxy M30 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage available with this discount.

Apple iPhone XR

Apple’s iPhone XR was one of the most demanded phones during the first leg of the festive sales. The iPhone XR will be back for a second round on Amazon India. The iPhone which retails at Rs 49,900 will be available at Rs 44,999 during this sale.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung’s 2018 phablet Galaxy Note 9 gets a massive discount on Amazon India. The smartphone will be available at a discounted price of Rs 42,999. Galaxy Note 9 comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage which is further expandable to 512GB.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 06:40 IST

