Amazon Great Indian Festival to kick off on September 29: Here’s what to expect

Sep 18, 2019

With the festive season kicking in soon, e-commerce platforms have started announcing their respective sales. Flipkart recently unveiled a sneak peek to its Big Billion Days sale which will kick off from September 29. Amazon’s Great Indian Festival is also scheduled to start the same day and will continue till October 4.

Amazon Prime members will get early access to the Great Indian Festival on September 28 at 12:00 noon. Other than discounts and offers on products, Amazon India is offering 10% instant discount for SBI customers. There will be no cost EMI options for debit card and Bajaj Finserv customers as well. Ahead of the launch, Amazon India has teased its upcoming sale with offers and discounts users can expect.

Smartphones from brands like Samsung, OnePlus and Realme will be offered with up to 40% discount. There will be Amazon Specials launches of over 15 new smartphones and accessories. Exchange offers on phones during this sale go up to Rs 6,000. Other electronic items like laptops will be available with discounts up to Rs 40,000. DSLRs and mirrorless cameras will have a minimum of Rs 10,000 on Amazon India.

Consumers can also purchase fitness bands and smartwatches starting at Rs 799, and headphones and speakers which will be available with up to 60% off.

Amazon products like the Echo Dot smart speaker will be on sale at the lowest price along with a free smart bulb. Amazon Fire TV Stick will have a flat Rs 1,200 discount, and the new Kindle will have Rs 1,750 flat discount. As for the Echo Spot and Echo Show smart screens, these will be up for grabs with up to 35% off.

