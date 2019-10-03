Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals, offers on phones before sale ends on October 4

tech

Amazon’s annual Great Indian Festival will end on October 4. During the six-day online sale, the e-commerce giant introduced a wide range of new products, big discounts and cashback schemes. Amazon has teamed up with SBI to offer up to Rs 8,000 of cashback on total purchase of Rs 50,000 and above. Customers also get options such as no-cost EMI and Amazon Pay cashback. Let’s take a look at the top deals and offers on smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung’s new Galaxy M30s is available on Amazon Great Indian Festival for Rs 13,999. The company is offering up to Rs 1,000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance on the new smartphone. Samsung Galaxy M30 is the company’s first smartphone with 6,000mAh battery. Another highlight of the phone is a 48-megapixel rear camera.

OnePlus 7

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival saw the launch of the new OnePlus 7T. Shortly after the launch, OnePlus announced major price drop for its older OnePlus 7 smartphone. OnePlus 7T predecessor is now available on Amazon for Rs 29,999, down from the original price of Rs 32,000. If you want to buy the new OnePlus 7T, it’s available for Rs 37,999 on Amazon India.

Apple iPhone XR

With Apple’s iPhone 11 hitting the shelves, Apple iPhone XR has received a big price cut. The 64GB model of the smartphone is available on Amazon for Rs 44,999, down from the original price of Rs 76,900. You can buy the iPhone XR at a much cheaper price of Rs 40,000 on Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi’s Mi A3 is available for a discounted price of Rs 12,999, down from the official price tag of Rs 14,999. The selfie focused Redmi Y3 3GB model is listed at Rs 7,999. You can also consider Xiaomi’s entry-level Redmi 7A which is available for a starting price of Rs 5,499.

Others

Vivo’s new U10 is available on Amazon India for a starting price of Rs 10,990, down from the listing price of Rs 13,990. Honor 8X can be purchased for Rs 11,999 whereas Oppo A9 2020 is listed for Rs 19,999 after a Rs 2,000 discount.

