Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals, offers on smart TVs

Amazon Great Indian Festival has discounts up to 60% on smart TVs from brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, TCL and Blaupunkt.

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 13:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Xiaomi’s Mi TV range is up for sale on Amazon India.
Xiaomi’s Mi TV range is up for sale on Amazon India.(Xiaomi)
         

Amazon Great Indian Festival is currently underway with two more days remaining. The festive sale which began on September 29 is offering discounts and deals on products across all top categories.

Amazon’s sale has some great offers and deals on smart TVs from the budget range to the premium range. Smart TVs from brands like Samsung, Blaupunkt, Xiaomi, TCL, VU and Shinco are up for sale with discounts. Here’s a look at the top deals on smart TVs you can purchase from Amazon India.

Samsung

Samsung’s 55-inch 4K UHD TV which retails at Rs 1,04,900 gets a massive discount and is now available at Rs 52,999. Consumers can also get an Amazon Echo Dot for free with this smart TV. Samsung also has its 43-inch 4K UHD TV for sale at Rs 36,999 from its original price of Rs 66,900. Consumers can also opt for the 40-inch smart TV which will be available at Rs 26,999.

TCL

TCL’s 55-inch 4K UHD smart TV also gets a massive discount from Rs 79,990 to Rs 28,999. It comes with built-in Alexa and DTS-Dolby digital sound. There’s an even cheaper 40-inch Full HD smart TV from TCL available at Rs 14,999. It features Dolby Audio, Netflix and YouTube. TCL 43-inch 4K smart TV which retails at Rs 53,990 will be available at Rs 20,999.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi’s smart TVs are available at a starting price of Rs 10,999 during Amazon’s sale. Mi 32-inch Android TV which is available at Rs 14,999 can now be purchased at Rs 10,999. Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43-inch is selling at Rs 19,999 after a 23% discount from its original price of Rs 25,999. Xiaomi also has the Mi LED TV 4 Pro 55-inch for Rs 47,999, a small discount from its retail price of Rs 54,999.

Blaupunkt

Blaupunkt’s 55-inch 4K UHD QLED smart TV gets a massive 64% discount bringing its price down from Rs 1,40,000 to Rs 49,999. The smart TV runs on Android 7.0 Nougat along with a Blaupunkt hybrid launcher. It is also equipped with Dolby Digital + DTS Surround Sound.

Shinco

Shinco is offering its 32-inch HD smart TV below Rs 10,000 on Amazon India. It is priced at Rs 8,999 after a 47% discount from its retail price of Rs 16,990. Its 40-inch Full HD smart TV gets an even bigger discount of 56% bringing its price down to Rs 14,499.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 13:16 IST

