Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top new exciting smartphones to go on sale

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:20 IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival is scheduled to take place between September 29 and October 4. The six day sale will see offers and discounts on products across all categories. Amazon India will offer over 100 phones at their lowest prices.

Amazon India has partnered with SBI to offer 10% discount for debit and credit card holders. There will be no cost EMI options and exchange offers on phones as well. Consumers can also avail 1 year free screen replacement and cashback on Amazon Pay. Amazon India will also offer mobile accessories starting at Rs 99. There will be over 15 new smartphone launches during the sale.

Here’s what to expect from smartphone deals and offers during the Amazon sale.

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T has been listed on Amazon India’s page ahead of its official launch on September 26. The smartphone is also part of the Amazon sale teaser. There’s no official word yet but most likely the OnePlus 7 successor will be available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. OnePlus 7T has been confirmed to feature a 90Hz display, and a triple camera setup in a new circular design.

Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M10s

Samsung’s new Galaxy M series phones will be available for the first time during this Amazon sale. Galaxy M30s features a 48-megapixel triple camera setup, runs on Exynos 9611 chipset, and packs a massive 6,000mAh battery. It retails a starting price of Rs 13,999. Galaxy M10s comes with a 4,000mAh battery, 15W fast charging, dual rear cameras and a Super AMOLED display. It is priced at Rs 8,999.

Vivo U10

Vivo will launch a new online smartphone series soon. Vivo U10, the first phone in this series will launch during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The smartphone will come with a 5,000mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 16:07 IST