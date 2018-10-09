Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top offers, deals on Echo, Fire TV stick and Kindle

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival online sale will kick off on October 10. During the five-day online sale, Amazon India is offering big discounts on smartphones, large appliances and TVs, home and kitchen products, and fashion products. Amazon has also announced big discounts on its self-branded products including Echo smart speakers and Fire TV stick.

During the Great Indian Festival, Amazon India is offering free mobile insurance and total damage protection insurance for Re 1 on all phones purchased. The company is also offering free one year extended warranty on appliances and TVs. New Amazon customers will also be eligible for free delivery. Other schemes and offers include no-cost EMI on debit and credit card transactions, exchange discounts, instant cashback and Amazon Pay cashback.

Top offers, deals on Amazon devices

Amazon is offering its latest Echo Dot 3rd generation smart speaker for Rs 2,999. The Echo Dot 2nd generation will be available for Rs 2,499. Echo Plus 2nd generation will be sold for Rs 11,999. Amazon’s Echo will be available for Rs 6,999.

Customers can also consider buying 2.1 Stereo Echo bundles with Echo Sub for a starting price of Rs 24,999.

The online major is offering up to Rs 4,000 on other Echo devices including bundles with smart devices..

The best deal, however, is on the Fire TV Stick. The streaming dongle that lets you access Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Hotstar among other leading platforms, is available with offers up to Rs 1,000. The dongle is originally priced at Rs 3,999.

For e-book readers, Amazon is giving offers up to Rs 3,000 on Kindle devices. Users can also subscribe for the annual Kindle Unlimited subscription for a discounted price of Rs 1,499, down from Rs 2,388.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 15:04 IST