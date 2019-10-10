Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top offers, deals on OnePlus 7 Pro, Apple iPhone XR and more

tech

Amazon is slated to host the second edition of its ‘Great Indian Festival’ later this week. The festive sale will start on October 13 and will continue till October 17. Amazon Prime members will get early access to the sale at 12:00 noon on October 12.

Amazon Great Indian Festival will offer discounts and deals on products across different categories. Ahead of the sale, Amazon has unveiled top deals on smartphones. Consumers can purchase popular phones like OnePlus 7 series, Apple iPhone XR and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 at discounted prices. We take a look at the top deals and offers on phones for Amazon’s sale.

OnePlus 7 series

OnePlus 7 base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available at Rs 29,999. The smartphone’s 8GB+256GB variant also gets discounted to Rs 34,999 from Rs 37,999. OnePlus 7 Pro is also discounted in this sale starting at Rs 44,999 for the base model. OnePlus 7 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage can now be purchased at Rs 48,999.

Redmi 7A

Redmi 7A is back with the same discount in this sale. The smartphone which retails for Rs 6,499 is available at Rs 4,999 on Amazon India. This makes Redmi 7A one of the cheapest phones with a 4,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30 comes with a triple-camera setup and a massive 5,000mAh battery. This smartphone is up for sale at Rs 9,999 after a discount from its retail price of Rs 11,000. Only the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available with this discount.

Apple iPhone XR

Apple’s most popular iPhone will be up for sale with discounts. iPhone XR which is priced at Rs 49,900 will be available at Rs 44,999 during Amazon’s sale. The iPhone XR received great response during the first sale with the phone going out of stock in the shortest time.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung’s 2018 phablet Galaxy Note 9 also makes it to the top offers on Amazon India. The smartphone is available at Rs 42,999. The smartphone comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage which is further expandable to 512GB.

