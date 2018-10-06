Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top smartphone offers, free mobile insurance, extended warranty and more

Amazon India will be hosting its ‘Great Indian Festival’ from October 10 till October 15. Amazon India has been teasing discounts on popular smartphones for its upcoming sale. Prior to the launch, the e-commerce platform has revealed some smartphone deals and offers for all users.

In addition to discounts, Amazon is also offering cashback and additional discounts during its sale. Amazon Prime members using Amazon Pay balance can avail Rs 2,400 cashback. SBI credit and debit card holders will get an instant discount of 10%. Also, Prime members will get an early access to the sale on October 9 at 12 noon.

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available at Rs 29,999. The base model of OnePlus 6 is officially priced at Rs 34,999. Only this variant of OnePlus 6 will be available with discount during Amazon’s sale. Buyers can also opt for no cost EMI and exchange offers on the OnePlus 6.

Samsung

Samsung’s flagship smartphones will be up for grabs during the Amazon sale. Starting with the Galaxy S9, this smartphone will be available at Rs 42,990. Last year’s Galaxy Note 8 also gets a discount bringing its price down to Rs 43,990 from Rs 76,690. The latest Galaxy Note 9 doesn’t have a discount but buyers can get discount of up to Rs 5,000 on exchanging their old phone.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ will be available at Rs 23,990 during the sale. Budget Samsung phones including Galaxy On7 Prime, On5 Pro and On7 Pro will be available at Rs 10,990, Rs 5,990 and Rs 6,790 respectively.

Vivo V9 Pro

Amazon-exclusive Vivo V9 Pro gets a discount of Rs 2,000 bringing its price down to Rs 17,990 from Rs 19,990. Vivo V9 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 6GB of RAM and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Free Mobile Insurance, extended warranty and more

Amazon has also introduced new offers like free mobile insurance, extended warranty and free shipping. All smartphones purchased during the Great Indian Sale will be applicable for free screen replacement. Users can also opt for total damage protection on smartphones which will be offered at a starting price of Re 1.

Amazon is offering one year extended warranty on refrigerators, washing machines and TVs. The new warranty will start once the manufacturing warranty expires. First time buyers will get free shipping on their first purchase.

‘Unified’ delivery and installation will let buyers choose one date for all their appliances. This offer is available for brands like BPL, TCL, and Godrej among others.

