Amazon Great Indian Sale begins January 19: Top offers on phones, laptops, and more

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 18:40 IST

Amazon’s Great Indian sale starts on January 19. During the four-day sale, Amazon will be offering big discounts and offers across product categories. The e-commerce platform will open the sale for Prime members a day early that is January 18.

During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, mobile phones and accessories will be available with up to 40% discount. You can also get up to 60% off on electronics. Top brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple, Vivo, OPPO, Nokia, Honor, and Huawei are participating in the sale.

According to Amazon, customers can get mid-range and premium smartphones for starting Rs 833 per month. There will be up to Rs 16,000 off via exchange offers. Mobile accessories will be available for a starting price of Rs 69.

There will be up to 45% on Amazon devices including Echo range, Fire TV stick, and Kindle e-readers. Amazon will also be offering the newer Echo Input portable smart speakers and Onida Fire TV Edition smart TVs.

Under the electronics category, Amazon will offer up to Rs 35,000 off on laptops, and minimum Rs 10,000 off on cameras. Headphones and speakers will be available for a starting price of Rs 299. You can get up to 60% off on fitness bands and smartwatches.

Customers shopping during the Great Indian sale can get an extra 10% instant discount on transactions through SBI credit cards and on EMI. “Customers can shop for more than 12 crore products with no-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card and select Debit & Credit Cards,” said the company in a release.

